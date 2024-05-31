UN Security Council extends mission in Iraq for last time

The UN Security Council (UNSC), on Friday, unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for the last time, Anadolu Agency reports.

The resolution, penned by the US, called for renewing the mandate for a 19-month period until 31 December, 2025.

It garnered overwhelming support in the Council, with all 15 member states voting in favour.

“We appreciated the constructive contributions from our fellow Council members and the government of Iraq to ensure the mandate clearly reflects an orderly and responsible wind down of UNAMI,” US Deputy Ambassador, Robert Wood, said after the vote.

Emphasising that the mandate provides “technical support for elections, promoting and protecting human rights and facilitating engagement between Iraq and Kuwait to resolve outstanding issues,” Wood said the Council will continue to “monitor further progress toward achieving important milestones in the Secretary-General’s ( Antonio Guterres) upcoming reports and recommendations.”

UNAMI is a political mission established by the 2003 UN Security Council Resolution 1500 at the request of the government of Iraq. It has been on the ground ever since, with its role greatly expanded in 2007 with the passage of Resolution 1770.

UNAMI is mandated to advise and assist the government and people of Iraq on a number of fronts. This includes advancing inclusive, political dialogue and national reconciliation, assisting in the electoral process and in the planning for a national census, facilitating regional dialogue between Iraq and its neighbours, and promoting the protection of human rights and judicial and legal reform.

