Haniyeh calls for widespread mobilisation to seize Al-Aqsa Flood opportunity

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh called on Friday for popular mobilisation to seize the strategic opportunity provided by Al-Aqsa Flood to rally the Arab position in the face of the fascist Israeli enemy and to participate with the Palestinian people in their resistance against the policy of normalisation.

Haniyeh noted during his speech at the Arab National Security Conference that he had developed an integrated plan of action in all areas related to the ongoing conflict based on the concept that the post-7 October phase is different to what came before.

The head of the Political Bureau praised the role of the Arab parties and forces participating in the Arab National Security Conference, as well as their role in supporting Gaza and the resistance and protecting the Palestinian cause, which he considered the focus of joint Arab action.

During his speech at the conference held in Beirut, the movement’s leader affirmed that Al-Aqsa Flood had raised the Palestinian issue to an unprecedented level globally and opened the door to the recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people. Haniyeh expressed that the most important right is the Palestinian right to their own state on their land: “Which is what all diplomatic and political efforts have failed to do.”

He pointed out that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood dealt a: “Blow to the occupation’s strategic value as a policeman for the region and made it lose the deterrence advantage that it had prided itself on.”

“The occupation failed to achieve the goals it sought, most notably displacement, eliminating the resistance and recovering its hostages by force. This is only due to the valiant resistance and legendary steadfastness of our people, the unity of the resistance arenas and fronts and the performances at the level of the Arab elites.”

Haniyeh directed his message to those discussing the day after the battle, saying: “They will be suffocated by the rope of their illusions, and they will not find anyone among our people who will accept an alternative to resistance.”

Regarding talk of a new Israeli stance on the exchange and ceasefire deal, the movement’s leader confirmed: “The resistance once again informed the mediators that the established rules for the resistance factions’ position could not be given up. These rules are the permanent cessation of aggression, the comprehensive withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, the lifting of the siege, reconstruction and an honourable deal to exchange prisoners, all on the path to fulfilling the rights and aspirations of our Palestinian people for freedom, return and independence.”