At least 3 civilians, including 2 children, killed in Assad regime forces attack in western Aleppo

June 2, 2024 at 1:14 pm

Relatives of the civilians killed in attack mourn, as at least three civilians were killed, including two children, in an attack by Syrian regime forces in western Aleppo, according to local sources in Syria on 1 June, 2024 [Kasim Ramah/Anadolu Agency]

At least three civilians were killed Saturday, including two children, in an attack by Syrian regime forces in western Aleppo, according to local sources.

Civilian defence sources said regime forces stationed at the 46th brigade base in western Aleppo, along with Iranian-backed foreign terror groups, attacked the al-Wasata village.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of victims have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

