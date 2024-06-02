Netanyahu ‘dragging our region, entire world into disaster,’ must be stopped: Erdogan

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “who is dragging the region and the entire world into disaster,” must be stopped.

“This barbarian, thug, and bloodthirsty greedy named Netanyahu, who is dragging our region and the entire world into disaster, must be stopped,” Erdogan said during his speech in the capital Ankara.

“As Turkiye, we object to the oppression, massacre and injustice that has been going on for 76 years on every platform. We stand with the Palestinian people with all our means,” he added.

On the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said: “Turkiye cannot find peace or feel secure until the terror-producing swamps in northern Iraq and Syria are drained.”

