Israel media: US seeks to broker truce between Lebanon, Israel

The United States is working to broker a truce agreement between Lebanon and Israel, Quds Press reported citing Israeli media.

Washington’s efforts come as part of the broader negotiations aimed at reaching a truce and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation yesterday cited officials as saying that the US mediation efforts led by CIA Director William Burns are aimed at achieving a long-term truce in both Gaza and Lebanon.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden presented a three-phase plan to end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

There has been an escalation in confrontations between the resistance in Lebanon and Israeli occupation forces, with sirens sounding in Akka and Nahariya yesterday after an attack by a squadron of Hezbollah drones.

Numerous towns and cities nea Israel’s border with Lebanon have been evacuated as a result of the heightened tensions.

