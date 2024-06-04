Mother murdered in front of 10-yr-old daughter due to support for Palestine.

A 10-year-old girl, who witnessed her mother’s death at their home in Durban, South Africa, on Sunday, told police they were attacked due to their support for Palestine.

Grayson Beare, 44, is accused of stabbing Halima Firoza Hoosen to death and critically injuring her husband and 14-year-old son.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, stated that the motive for the violence is currently unknown however, a ten-year-old survivor – thought to be the victim’s daughter – reported to police that the suspect claimed he was attacking them because they supported Palestine.

“The man also allegedly threatened to rape the little girl,” Netshiunda added.

“Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Hyder Road in the early hours of Sunday morning. Upon arriving at the crime scene, they found a man in possession of a blood-stained knife.”

“A woman was lying on the floor bleeding, so were two men who also had stab wounds. The woman was declared dead at the scene and the two injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.”

In a video spreading online, Beare, who is seen in ankle shackles after his arrest in what appears to be a hospital, is heard saying he has family in Israel and linking the attack to his alleged victims’ views on the war in Gaza.

He added: “Two men, believed to be father and son, were found to have multiple stab wounds to their body and were rushed in a critical state to hospital for further care.”

Alie Komape, campaign manager of Africa4Palestine, emphasised that the incident highlights the violent and aggressive actions of some Israeli supporters in South Africa.

Komape pointed out that this was not an isolated event, mentioning multiple attacks on Palestinian demonstrators in cities like Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg since the beginning of the Israeli campaign in Gaza.

“In light of these heinous crimes, we call for calm and composure in our communities. We trust our legal justice system to swiftly prosecute the perpetrator and deliver a sentence fitting the crime,” stated Komape.

