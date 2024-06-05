Egypt: gas supplies to fertiliser factories to resume on Thursday

Egypt’s petroleum ministry said on Wednesday that gas supplies will resume flowing gradually as of Thursday to fertiliser factories, Reuters has reported. The factories have faced a temporary closure.

The ministry explained that gas supplies to the factories were reduced on Tuesday while their share was directed to electricity power plants “in light of preventive maintenance for the networks”.

Fuel consumption in the North African country has increased due to an ongoing heat wave. Temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in Cairo yesterday.

