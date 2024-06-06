‘Time for economic sanctions, arms embargo’ on Israel, says Belgian minister

Belgium’s development minister today called for imposing “economic sanctions and arms embargo” on Israel, as an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least 40 civilians.

“Once again, innocent children are the victim of ruthless violence. This cannot be justified,” Caroline Gennez said on X. “International pressure on Israeli government must be stepped up: time for economic sanctions and arms embargo.”

“Violence only leads to more violence,” Gennez warned.

Her comments came after at least 39 displaced Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike earlier today on a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip, according to Gaza authorities.

Israel has killed more than 36,600 Palestinians since 7 October 2023 and injured over 83,000 others, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

READ: Belgium’s FM calls for immediate implementation of ICJ ruling