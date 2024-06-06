UK trade union says Rwanda deportation policy makes officials break law

Government officials would be acting unlawfully by implementing Britain’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda in breach of an order from Europe’s human rights court, a civil servants’ trade union told London’s High Court on Thursday.

Reuters has reported that the FDA union is taking legal action against the government over guidance issued to civil servants on how to implement decisions to deport people to Rwanda. It says this would mean its members breaking international law.

The guidance tells officials to obey ministers if they decide to ignore temporary injunctions – known as interim measures – issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which is based in Strasbourg. The FDA’s lawyers say that this unlawfully involves civil servants in “a clear violation of international law” in breach of their code of conduct.

“The Strasbourg court has made clear beyond any doubt that interim measures are not optional,” said the union’s lawyer, Tom Hickman.

The first planned flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda was blocked in 2022 after the ECHR issued a temporary injunction, a situation Britain’s new law to implement the Rwanda policy seeks to pre-empt by stating that it is for ministers to decide whether to abide by such an order.

Government lawyers argue that the guidance simply follows the new law and that civil servants following ministers’ decisions would be complying with domestic law.

The legal challenge comes ahead of a 4 July General Election in the UK, in which immigration will again be a major political issue as small boats bearing asylum seekers continue to make the perilous journey across the English Channel from France.

Sending asylum seekers to Rwanda if they have arrived in Britain without permission is Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship immigration policy, but legal and parliamentary obstacles have meant that it has not yet got off the ground.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the plan was unlawful because of the risk that Rwanda would return asylum seekers to their country of origin. In response, Sunak signed a new treaty with the East African country and pushed new legislation through parliament to override the Supreme Court ruling. However, implementation of the policy hinges on Sunak’s Conservative Party winning the election.

The first flight is due to leave on 24 July if Sunak is returned as prime minister. The opposition Labour Party, though, is leading by about 20 points in opinion polls, and has pledged to scrap the plan if it wins the election and forms the next government.

