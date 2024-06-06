WHO highlights catastrophic healthcare in Rafah

The World Health Organisation (WHO) highlighted today the severe situation of healthcare in Rafah, Anadolu has reported. The city in the southern Gaza Strip was attacked by Israel on 6 May despite international opposition to such a move.

Israeli occupation forces have time and again attacked and besieged medical facilities in the Palestinian territory over the past eight months.

“Intense hostilities have severely crippled healthcare provision in Rafah where tens of thousands of vulnerable people still remain,” said WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus on X. “Insecurity and [the] ongoing closure of the Rafah Crossing continue to compromise our ability to get supplies and staff into and around Gaza to keep health services – a lifeline for Gazans – functional.”

Ghebreyesus pointed out that only the ICRC field hospital Rafah Al-Mawasi remains fully operational and the UAE field hospital in Rafah city is currently the only facility in the area providing health services.

“We call for a ceasefire,” he added. “We call for safety for all patients and health workers. We call for the protection of all civilians. We call for the opening of the Rafah Crossing”

Besides killing more than 36,000 Palestinians and wounding 80,000 more since 7 October, the Israeli military offensive has devastated much of the enclave which is home to 2.3 million people, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine. Civilian infrastructure has been attacked and destroyed, including homes, schools and medical facilities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah. The occupation state denies the allegation and has ignored the court’s rulings.

