Turkiye, Palestine ministers ink protocol on economic cooperation in Istanbul

Turkish and Palestinian ministers inked a protocol on economic cooperation in Istanbul, according to a statement from Turkiye’s Trade Ministry on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trade Minister, Omer Bolat, and Palestinian Economy Minister, Mohammad Alamour, agreed to establish more frequent visits under the High Council for Economic Cooperation and free trade between the two countries.

A framework within the signed protocol will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Turkiye, and the duty-free quota for date exports was increased to 5,000 tons, according to the statement.

Bolat said that Turkiye has completely stopped trade with Israel since 2 May, and the situation will persist until a permanent and immediate ceasefire is achieved, and uninterrupted humanitarian aid is allowed into the war-torn region.

The two ministers will meet once again in three months, as per the protocol and review the developments on the agreed-upon issues.

READ: Turkiye Ethnosport culture event dramatises plight of children of Gaza