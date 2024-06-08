Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

US Spokesperson: 'Israel has a right to target civilians'

In an apparent Freudian slip, US Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said Israel has a right to target civilians, instead of Hamas fighters. During the press conference on Thursday, Miller was asked about a bomb strike carried out by Israel on an UNRWA school in a designated 'safe zone' in Gaza, in which at least 40 Palestinians were killed. Miller said it may be true that Hamas was 'hiding inside a school' and so it may be a legitimate target.

June 8, 2024 at 3:13 pm

READ: Israeli official recommends classifying UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees as ‘terrorist organization’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending