US Spokesperson: 'Israel has a right to target civilians' In an apparent Freudian slip, US Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said Israel has a right to target civilians, instead of Hamas fighters. During the press conference on Thursday, Miller was asked about a bomb strike carried out by Israel on an UNRWA school in a designated 'safe zone' in Gaza, in which at least 40 Palestinians were killed. Miller said it may be true that Hamas was 'hiding inside a school' and so it may be a legitimate target.