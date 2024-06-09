Middle East Monitor
Gaza Health Ministry appeals to provide fuel to hospitals amid Israeli onslaught

June 9, 2024 at 4:58 pm

Palestinians start to fix and restore the Shifa Hospital after being heavily damaged by Israeli attacks and demolished some parts to prepare it to service again in Gaza City, Gaza on June 05, 2024 [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu Agency]

Gaza’s Health Ministry issued an urgent appeal on Sunday to provide fuel for hospital generators in the battered Palestinian enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement warned that failure to provide fuel to hospitals would mean “certain death” for patients amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the territory.

“We appeal to the international community and its humanitarian organizations to supply fuel for hospital generators,” the ministry said.

“Any stop of the hospital generators means certain death for patients and collapse of the health service in Gaza,” it warned.

The ministry accused the Israeli army of “intentionally” destroying electric generators at Gaza hospitals, including Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the Nasser Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

READ: Gaza hospital records 50 malnourished Palestinian children in just a week

 

