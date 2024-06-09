Gaza Health Ministry appeals to provide fuel to hospitals amid Israeli onslaught

Gaza’s Health Ministry issued an urgent appeal on Sunday to provide fuel for hospital generators in the battered Palestinian enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement warned that failure to provide fuel to hospitals would mean “certain death” for patients amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the territory.

“We appeal to the international community and its humanitarian organizations to supply fuel for hospital generators,” the ministry said.

“Any stop of the hospital generators means certain death for patients and collapse of the health service in Gaza,” it warned.

The ministry accused the Israeli army of “intentionally” destroying electric generators at Gaza hospitals, including Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the Nasser Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

