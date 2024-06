Innocence lost: How Israel's children are readied to be tomorrow's soldiers Eduardo Castaldo’s exhibition ‘Innocence’ portrays Israeli children with weapons at a military event on Israeli Independence Day, a day which Palestinians mark as the Nakba or Catastrophe. He shot the photos 14 years ago but has kept them private until now. 'Sadly, it became necessary to portray these photographs today because those kids I took pictures of were between 4 and 12 years old. They are between 18 and 26 today. They are in Gaza. They are in the West Bank. They are soldiers,' he tells MEMO.