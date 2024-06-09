Turkish foreign minister holds meeting with Hamas leader in Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting Sunday in Qatar with the head of the Palestinian group Hamas’ Political Bureau, Anadolu Agency reports..

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ismail Haniyeh, Head of Hamas Political Bureau, on the margins of the Sixth Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High Level Strategic Dialogue, in Doha,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X after the meeting in the Gulf nation.

No further details were provided on the meeting.

