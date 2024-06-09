Turkish foreign minister to attend BRICS+ meeting in Russia

Turkiye’s foreign minister will travel to Russia on Monday for a two-day visit to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS bloc and several other countries, or BRICS+, Anadolu Agency reports..

The sources said Hakan Fidan will attend the meeting in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday and hold talks with Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Discussions at the meetings will focus on regional and international issues, including recent developments in Gaza, Ukraine, Syria, Libya, and the South Caucasus.

Fidan will reiterate Turkiye’s expectation for a peaceful end to the ongoing wars in its region as soon as possible, as well as its willingness to provide support in this direction, the sources said.

Economic and trade cooperation is also on the agenda, including efforts to increase mutual investments and reach a $100-billion trade volume target, set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the visit, Fidan is also expected to meet with Turkish business representatives operating in Russia.

