Palestinian student in UK deemed 'national security threat' An in-depth interview with Palestinian student Dana Abuqamar who was labelled a 'national security threat' and nearly deported from the UK for her political activism. Dana was served with a letter by the UK Home Office revoking her student visa after she spoke in support of Palestinian resistance - which is legal under the UN human rights charter - at a pro-Palestine demonstration, which the Home Office deemed to be support for Hamas.