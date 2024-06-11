Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye student arrested for using AI to cheat in university exam

June 11, 2024 at 3:06 pm

Children resume their school after 49 days of a break from full-time schooling following 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkiye, including Kahramanmaras at Andirin district on March 27, 2023 [Mehmet Emin Mengüarslan - Anadolu Agency]

Children resume their school after 49 days of a break from full-time schooling following 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkiye, including Kahramanmaras at Andirin district on March 27, 2023 [Mehmet Emin Mengüarslan – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish authorities have arrested a student for cheating during a university entrance exam by using a makeshift device linked to artificial intelligence software to answer questions, Reuters reports.

The student was spotted behaving in a suspicious way during the exam at the weekend and was detained by police, before being formally arrested and sent to jail, pending trial.

Another person, who was helping the student, was also detained.

A video released by police in the south-western province of Isparta showed how the student used a camera disguised as a shirt button linked to artificial intelligence software via a router hidden in the sole of the person’s shoe.

A police officer in the video scans a question to show how the system works, with the AI software generating the correct answer, which is recited through an earpiece.

READ: Intel halts plans for $25bn factory in Israel

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending