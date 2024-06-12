Qatar PM says there’s a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Wednesday that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza, Reuters has reported.

The current proposal for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave is the best way to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel, he added.

“We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war,” Sheikh Mohammed told a press conference in Doha with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Asked about the commitment of Israel and Hamas to the current proposal, he replied that both sides need to be pressured to reach an agreement and both have been counterproductive.

READ: Dozens of Gazan detainees released by Israel show ‘signs of torture’