'Your not a Jew': Zionist attacks Orthodox Jewish anti-war protester On Monday a Zionist woman verbally attacked an Orthodox Jew protesting for a ceasefire in Gaza in New York. 'We lived in a beautiful peace with Palestinian people for hundreds of years,' the activist told the lady, adding that 'Zionism is causing bloodshed'. To which the Zionist woman shouts, 'How can you say that? You’re not a Jew! You’re not a Jew!”