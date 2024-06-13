Israel abducted and released 12-year-old boy A 12-year-old Palestinian boy has been rushed to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after being released by Israeli occupation forces, who abducted him at Netzarim Junction checkpoint in the besieged Gaza Strip. The boy is said to be in a bad condition, unable to speak and suffering from malnutrition. He drew a picture of an Israeli soldier holding a gun when asked to describe what happened to him. It is unclear how long he was held by occupation forces.