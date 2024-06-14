4 unprecedented Israeli sins

Perhaps the term “genocidal war”, widely used in the worlds of media, diplomacy and academia in the wake of ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’, is the most appropriate term for the course of the brutal operation that has been taking place against Gaza for more than 250 days. It is the most accurate diagnosis of the nature of this killing, which continues with extreme ferocity, given the fact that the reality of the criminal acts is identical to the definitions, provisions, standards and legal conditions in force at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Human Rights Council, the UN and other prestigious human rights organisations. This makes it impossible to replace this agreed-upon designation with any other jurisprudential term or to erase it from the human conscience, historical records and collective memory.

However, in the midst of this mad genocidal war, and in its long, deadly paths, several major sins have become apparent to anyone with sight, with no similar precedents in contemporary wars, at least since World War II, committed by occupation forces armed with a spirit of revenge against Gazan people and land, in a systematic, excessive manner of pain, bloodshed and loss of life, on the one hand, and destruction and total devastation, and undermining the components of human life in the besieged Strip, on the other. This is in addition to a long list of crimes similar in form and purpose, all documented with conclusive evidence, and some of which presented before international courts. I will touch on four major sins that can be seen with the naked eye.

The first is the process of executing the population, executed based on a central command decision and on the largest possible scale, especially children and women, and even infants, in a systematic manner aiming to stop reproduction and the succession of generations. This is basically a complete mass death sentence against the people and complete ethnic cleansing, if not genocide itself, without exaggeration. It is an implementation of this war’s goals, which have religious roots, and in keeping with the slogans and statements of its leaders that there are no innocents in Gaza, that its people are human animals, and there are no civilians in the densely populated Strip. These are used as justifications for the daily massacres; the killing of tens of thousands without even a bit of guilt or conscience. This is in addition to starving the people to death and withholding water, as well as erasing refugee camps and their symbolic significance.

The second is an execution, too, but this time it is the complete execution of the entire area, including agricultural land, plants, streets, alleys, towers, networks for water, electricity, sewage systems, schools, universities, ambulances, and every landmark that indicates that there was human life in this place at some point, and a civilisation was established in this narrow coastal strip. It is the area that the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin had prayed to “wake up one day and find that Gaza has sunk into the sea,” because of the horror suffered by the occupation and settlers in terms of great losses and the amount of their blood which has been spilled there.

The third is the comprehensive war on hospitals, doctors, medical equipment and even on patients in their rickety beds, and on any medical centre that is urgently needed in time of a war. This is a disgraceful criminal precedent that reveals the extent of the contempt felt by those claiming democracy and adherence to international humanitarian law. It also exposes the vileness of those claiming to defend civilisation against barbarism, and their disregard for the so-called “ethics of war”. Storming and sabotaging hospitals also reveals a sinful spirit unique to the descendants of the Haganah, Stern and Irgun gangs, such as Netanyahu, Smotrich, Karhi, Ben-Gvir, and other lunatics who dream of completely erasing Gaza and returning Gush Katif.

As for the fourth major sin, which did not even occur to Satan himself, this mother of all the major sins, in all its shame and evil, is when the heavy occupation began bulldozing graves in the destroyed, besieged Strip, in an unprecedented event in the history of wars and conflicts between nations and peoples. This was done to satisfy the occupation’s lust for revenge, not only against the living, but also the dead, and to complete the erasure of any landmark indicating that there was once, on this small area of land, the pulse of life, joys, sorrows, and songs. This showed the occupation state and criminality in a race with itself, among those graves, along a long historical path burdened with heavy massacres, dating back to Joshua, the son of Nun (Moses’ mentee) to the time of evil killers like Dayan, Begin and Sharon, as well as Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed on 11 June 2024.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.