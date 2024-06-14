Colombia to receive Palestinian children injured in Gaza

The Colombian government announced yesterday that it would receive injured Palestinian children and provide them with medical care.

Colombia’s Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Elizabeth Taylor Jay, told reporters: “We have taken the decision to provide humanitarian support to Palestinian children who will travel with their families to Colombia for rehabilitation.”

Speaking in Stockholm while visiting Sweden with President Gustavo Petro.

Jay did not provide further details on how many children Colombia would receive or how they would be evacuated from Gaza.

In May, Petro announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of committing “genocide” against Palestinians.

He went on to halt the purchase of Israeli-made weapons, even though Israel is one of the main suppliers of arms to Colombia’s security forces.

Colombia has also suspended coal exports to Israel in response to Tel Aviv’s aggression on Gaza.

