Israel rejects France proposed framework to de-escalate Lebanon border tensions

Israel said, Friday, that it rejected a trilateral framework with France and the US aimed at defusing tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, attributed Israel’s rejection to the inclusion of France in the proposed framework.

Gallant’s announcement followed French President Emmanuel Macron’s declaration that France, Israel, and the US had agreed to work together to reduce border tensions.

“As we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel,” Gallant said on X.

“In doing so, France ignores the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli children, women and men,” he added.

The Israeli Minister noted that “Israel will not be a party to the trilateral framework proposed by France.”

According to The Times of Israel daily on Friday: “Amid growing calls to limit arms sales to the IDF (army) and divest from Israeli defence companies against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza, French authorities, last month, banned Israeli defence firms from exhibiting at one of the world’s largest defence fairs.”

“That decision came days after an Israeli strike targeting two top Hamas terrorists in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah sparked a fire in a complex housing displaced Palestinians, killing dozens of civilians and triggering international outrage and protests in France,” the daily added.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,200 people since last October.

