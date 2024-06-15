Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Sweden, Iran agree on prisoner swap deal via Omani mediation

June 15, 2024 at 6:47 pm

Main entrance of Evin Prison in north Tehran, Iran in 2008 [wikipedia]

Main entrance of Evin Prison in north Tehran, Iran in 2008 [wikipedia]

The Sultanate of Oman announced on Saturday that it has facilitated the completion of a prisoner exchange agreement between Sweden and Iran, noting that the released detainees would be transferred to Muscat, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Oman News Agency reported that the deal came in response to “the request of the Iranian and Swedish governments to help settle the issue of citizens detained in the two countries,” noting that “the Omani efforts resulted in an agreement between the two sides on the mutual release.”

“Those released were transferred from Tehran and Stockholm to Muscat today, 15 June 2024, for their repatriation,” it added.

“The Sultanate of Oman values the positive spirit that prevailed in the talks held in Muscat between the Iranian and Swedish sides,” the news agency said.

Oman is renowned for its mediation in regional, international, and humanitarian crises.

It has previously facilitated negotiations between the parties to the nuclear agreement involving major powers and Iran, and arranged for a Houthi delegation to visit Riyadh, among other initiatives.

READ: Analysis: The strategic shift in Iranian public opinion on nuclear weapons

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending