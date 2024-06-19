Middle East Monitor
Noam Chomsky discharged from hospital in Brazil

June 19, 2024 at 9:11 am

US linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky in Curitiba, Brazil on 20 September 2018 [HEULER ANDREY/AFP/Getty Images]

Renowned American intellectual Noam Chomsky has been discharged from a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he had been receiving treatment for some time.

In a statement, the Beneficencia Portuguesa Hospital in Sao Paulo announced that Chomsky had been discharged and his treatment would continue at home.

The 95-year-old world-famous linguist and dissident has been experiencing speech problems and difficulties moving the right side of his body since last year.

Chomsky, considered the father of modern linguistics, has authored more than 100 books on Middle Eastern conflicts and geopolitical issues.

