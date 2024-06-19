Noam Chomsky discharged from hospital in Brazil

Renowned American intellectual Noam Chomsky has been discharged from a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he had been receiving treatment for some time.

In a statement, the Beneficencia Portuguesa Hospital in Sao Paulo announced that Chomsky had been discharged and his treatment would continue at home.

The 95-year-old world-famous linguist and dissident has been experiencing speech problems and difficulties moving the right side of his body since last year.

Chomsky, considered the father of modern linguistics, has authored more than 100 books on Middle Eastern conflicts and geopolitical issues.

READ: Chomsky on Israeli apartheid, celebrity activists, BDS and the one-state solution