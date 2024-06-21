Japan hotel refuses entry to Israeli man over possible ties to military

A hotel in Japan’s Kyoto city refused accommodation to an Israeli man, citing possible ties with his country’s military engaging in conflict in Gaza, local media reported on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The city government has instructed Hotel Material in Higashiyama Ward that such an act violates a law prohibiting hotels and other facilities from refusing to accommodate visitors except under special circumstances, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Authorities, having investigated the matter, said the hotel’s justification for rejecting the man’s online booking “is not a legitimate reason for denying accommodation”.

Israel’s embassy in Tokyo criticised the hotel’s action, calling the incident “a clear case of discrimination that is not in line with Japan’s business law”.

The hotel declined to comment, saying a lawyer representing the facility is handling the situation.

Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, said it is “unacceptable” to refuse accommodation on the basis of nationality.

“We hope all visitors to Japan will be able to engage in various activities in Japan feeling secure,” she said at a press conference.

