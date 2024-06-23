4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on UN training center in Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a UN training centre west of Gaza City on Sunday, medical sources said, Anadolu news agency reported.

Fighter jets struck the headquarters of the Vocational Training College of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to witnesses.

Massive damage was reported at the site.

At least 60 people were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Palestinian death toll from relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October has exceeded 37,600, according to the Ministry of Health in the besieged enclave.

More than 85,600 people have also been injured in the onslaught, the Ministry added.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

