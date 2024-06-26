Indian lawmaker says ‘Long live Palestine’ during Parliament swearing-in ceremony

An Indian parliamentarian, who is also a top Muslim leader, sparked a political row after he ended his oath during a swearing-in ceremony for the 18th Lok Sabha, or lower house of Indian Parliament, by saying, “Jai Palestine!” or “Long live Palestine!”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, also praised Dalit icon, Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the state of Telangana where he was elected to a fifth consecutive term.

The “Long live Palestine!” slogan, Tuesday, triggered controversy, with ruling lawmakers demanding an apology.

“It was wrong,” said Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh. “The oath is taken for the Constitution of India and, while doing that, he raised a slogan supporting a foreign nation.”

Amit Malviya, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party, said, “As per extant rules, Asaduddin Owaisi can be disqualified from his Lok Sabha membership, for demonstrating adherence to a foreign State, that is Palestine.”

A Delhi-based advocate also wrote to Indian President, Droupadi Murmu, about the words used by Owaisi.

“Let them do whatever they want. I also know a little bit about the Constitution. These empty threats will not work on me,” Owaisi told reporters in New Delhi.

