2 weeks after migrant boat sinks off Yemen coast, death toll rises to 56 

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) yesterday announced that the death toll from a migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Yemen about two weeks ago had risen to 56, while 129 were still missing.

The IOM said: “On June 10, a boat carrying 260 migrants capsized off the coast of Yemen near the Shabwa Governorate in southern Yemen, resulting in the confirmed death of 56 people, and the loss of 129 others.”

According to the IOM report, survivors of the incident revealed in their testimonies that “the smugglers demanded all 260 passengers jump into the sea due to strong winds that were causing the overcrowded boat to take on water and flip over.”

“Many appeared to be young, aged between 15 and 25, and were now trying to rescue or mourn their companions. The scene was chaotic and harrowing, with people screaming both on the beach and in the water, fighting for their lives for nearly four hours,” they added.

On 10 June, the IOM announced that a migrant boat had sunk off the coast of Yemen, resulting in the death of 49, while 140 were missing.

Yemen is a transit destination for migrants from the Horn of Africa countries, especially Ethiopia and Somalia, as most of them aim to travel from there to the Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, located on the northwestern border of the country.

