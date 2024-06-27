UN: We are not pulling out of Gaza

The United Nations said yesterday that obstacles to distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza persist, but contrary to circulating reports, the UN has not withdrawn from the area, Anadolu reported.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated in a press briefing that the UN is attempting to distribute aid amidst great risks.

Responding to news that the UN might suspend aid distributions, Dujarric said: “We’re not pulling out of Gaza.”

Regarding the distribution of aid from the US floating pier, Dujarric mentioned that the UN is still reviewing the security situation and has yet to distribute aid due to the necessary conditions remaining unmet.

He added that the only way to succeed “is a ceasefire, is our ability to have full and unimpeded humanitarian access to see the immediate release of all the hostages.”

Since 7 October 2023, Israel has been waging a war on Gaza, resulting in around 124,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them children and women, and over 10,000 missing amidst widespread destruction and famine that has claimed the lives of dozens of children.

Israel continues its war despite two UN Security Council resolutions to stop it immediately, and orders from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to end the invasion of Rafah, take measures to prevent genocide and improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

