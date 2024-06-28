Middle East Monitor
200 Israeli soldiers evacuated from illegal military base in Occupied West Bank due to nearby fire

June 28, 2024 at 6:28 pm

Fire breaks out near the Ofrit Military Base of Israeli army in East Jerusalem on June 26, 2024. [Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army said on Friday that it had evacuated some 200 soldiers from a military base in the Occupied West Bank due to a fire breaking out nearby, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to news website Israeli Ynet, the army evacuated the soldiers from a base near the southern Kfar Etzion illegal settlement as a fire broke out in an open area near the base.

The army did not, however, give cause for the fire.

The website added that 20 fire-fighting crews and six planes are working to bring the fire under control.

Kfar Etzion is an Israeli settlement built on Palestinian land in the southern Occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories are considered illegal.

