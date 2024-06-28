Gaza pier removed due to 'sea states': Pentagon

The US military’s floating pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip was dismantled due to the expected “high sea states”, the Pentagon said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Now, due to high sea states expected this weekend, Central Command has removed the temporary pier from its anchored position in Gaza and will tow it back to Ashdod, Israel,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Sabrina Singh, told reporters.

Temporarily relocating the pier will prevent potential structural damage that could be caused by the heightened sea state, Singh said.

The Commander will continue to assess the sea states over the weekend, she said, adding: “But I don’t have a date of when the pier would be reinstalled.”

More than 8,831 metric tons, or approximately 19.4 million pounds, of humanitarian aid was delivered since the pier became operational on 17 May, Singh said, calling it a “great success”.

US President, Joe Biden, ordered the establishment of a sea route to deliver food and aid to Palestinians on 8 March, amid Israeli restrictions and months of conflict in the enclave.

