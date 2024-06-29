The faces behind London’s Gaza murals

Creative Debuts is transforming London’s streets with powerful murals depicting prominent figures and everyday heroes from Gaza. These artworks are not just visually striking but also serve as a catalyst for viewers to learn about the people behind the pictures and foster a sense of solidarity.

“The creative community that I proudly represent could not just sit back and not have some kind of response to the war on Gaza,” says Calum Hall, the founder of Creative Debuts.

The initiative highlights the humanity behind the headlines, portraying journalists, medical professionals and other courageous individuals who are supporting their community in Gaza in spite of the threat to their lives. Through these depictions, the artists aim to amplify Palestinian voices and shed light on their experiences.

Calum emphasises the urgency of addressing the direct targeting of civilians and medical staff in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces, alongside the lack of media coverage. He acknowledges the bravery of Palestinians documenting their reality despite the immense risks. “We’ve fallen in love with these people through social media. They are unbelievably brave and inspirational, true role models in a world where we are lacking role models.”

Through their art, Creative Debuts aims to bridge gaps, create conversations and inspire solidarity, building a community where one day such actions are no longer necessary.

READ: ICC allows UK to submit arguments on jurisdiction over Israelis in Gaza case