1 Palestinian killed, 5 injured in Israeli missile attack in West Bank

One Palestinian was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli missile attack in the West Bank city of Tulkarm on Sunday, the Health Ministry said, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said two of the injured were in serious condition.

The Israeli attack targeted a house in the al-Manshiya neighborhood in Nur Shams refugee camp, the official Palestine Television reported.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,800 victims since 7 Oct., 2023.

At least 554 Palestinians have since been killed including 133 children and nearly 5,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

