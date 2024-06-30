Gaza death toll nears 37,900 as Israel kills 43 more Palestinians

Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed 43 more Palestinians, pushing up the overall death toll since last October to 37,877 people, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement added that at least 86,969 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 43 people and injured 111 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an 7 Oct. 2023 attack by Hamas.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

Read: US lawmakers vote to censor Palestinian death toll in Gaza to cover Israel war crimes