Germany, Morocco sign strategic pact on hydrogen and renewables

Germany and Morocco have signed an agreement on climate and energy to enhance cooperation in renewable energy installations and hydrogen production in the North African country, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the German-Moroccan partnership seeks to ensure Morocco receives a fair share of the clean energy supply chain.

According to a joint statement from Germany’s Development and Economy Ministries, Morocco offers excellent conditions for solar and wind power generation and green hydrogen production.

Germany aims to import green hydrogen to achieve its climate goals and envisions Morocco as a potential fuel exporter to Europe’s largest economy.

Financial institutions like the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and the African Development Bank have already funded sustainable energy projects in the country, which hosts the Ouarzazate Solar Power Station—the world’s largest concentrated solar power facility.

Morocco also aims to produce 52 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, with significant investments in infrastructure to meet this target.

