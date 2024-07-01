Indonesia slams Israel move to legalise Jewish settlements in West Bank

Indonesia, on Monday, slammed Israel’s move to legalise Jewish settlements in the Occupied West Bank of Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Strongly” condemning the Israeli decision, Jakarta said: “Israel’s settlement and continuous occupation in Palestine’s territory are violations of international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

“Together with the international community, Indonesia will continue to demand Israeli accountability and to push for the implementation of the two-state solution,” said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry in a statement on X.

The Israeli Cabinet last week approved steps proposed by Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, aimed at “legalising” settlement outposts in the West Bank and imposing sanctions on the Palestinian Authority.

Israel’s official broadcasting authority, KAN, reported on Friday that the Security Cabinet approved Smotrich’s plan to counter the Palestinian statehood recognition and actions against Israel in international courts.

The plan includes measures against the Palestinian Authority, the legalisation of five settlement outposts in the West Bank and the issuance of tenders for thousands of new housing units in settlements.

Additionally, the plan involves revoking permits and benefits for Palestinian officials, restricting their movement and preventing senior officials from leaving the country.

It also includes measures such as removing executive powers from the Palestinian Authority in the southern West Bank, enforcing laws against unauthorised construction and protecting heritage sites and environmental areas.

The areas designated as “Area B” in the West Bank fall under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control.

