Iraq: resistance group threatens comprehensive war over Lebanon

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee convened on Sunday following Israeli-American threats to launch a comprehensive war against Lebanon and its resistance movement, Hezbollah. The committee said that if Israel carries out its threat, the pace and type of operations against it will escalate.

“American interests in Iraq and the region will be legitimate targets for the resistance,” warned the resistance group. “The American-backed massacres and genocide that our people in Palestine are being exposed to require taking firm stances toward the normalising countries. They must not be supported with Iraq’s oil and money.”

It added that the Aqaba-Basra oil pipeline, “which drains Iraq of huge sums without any economic benefit for the country,” could be a starting point for introducing Iraq into a “malicious project” that paves the way for normalisation with the occupation entity.

The group has claimed responsibility for bombing areas in Israel and US bases in Syria and Iraq in response to the devastating Israeli war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. It has warned the US that it will increase the number of armed operations in response to Washington’s continued military assistance for the Israeli army.

Recently, with the escalation between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel, Iraqi factions warned the occupation state against launching a comprehensive war on Lebanon, declaring their willingness to participate in the fighting. Asaib Ahl Al-Haq confirmed that America’s interests in Iraq and the region would be targeted if Washington supported Israel with an attack on Lebanon.

Abu Alaa Al-Wala’I, the Secretary-General of the Master of Martyrs Battalions (Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada’), affiliated with the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces, also threatened Israel with “point blank” fighting if it launches a war on Lebanon.

