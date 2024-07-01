Palestinians killed and wounded by Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarem

A Palestinian teenager and woman were killed on Monday morning after Israeli occupation forces stormed Tulkarem and its Nur Shams refugee camp amid intensive gunfire. A medical source at the Thabet Thabet Hospital identified the martyrs as 15-year-old Mohamed Sarhan and Nisreen Damiri, 47. Four other citizens reportedly suffered bullet wounds during the Israeli raid.

According to local sources, the Israeli forces destroyed public and private property and infrastructure, including roads, water pipelines and cars, during seven hours of brutal aggression in the city and the camp.

The sources added that the Israelis blew up a house in the central area of the camp belonging to brothers Mohamed and Mahmoud Al-Zindeeq. Adjoining houses were damaged in the explosion.

The Israeli troops stormed Tulkarem and the refugee camp at dawn, encircled them, prevented local residents from entering or leaving, and deployed snipers.

