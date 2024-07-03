Gaza death toll surges towards 38,000 as Israel kills 28 more Palestinians

At least 28 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll to 37,953 since 7 October last year, Anadolu has reported. The ministry of health in the besieged enclave added today that at least 87,266 others have been wounded in the Israeli onslaught.

“Israeli forces killed 28 people and injured 125 others in three massacres of families in the past 24 hours,” explained the ministry. “Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since the 7 October cross-border incursion by Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. In nearly nine months of Israel’s offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. Almost all civilian infrastructure has been destroyed by Israel, including hospitals, schools and universities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

