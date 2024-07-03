Greece says dialogue with Turkiye is duty towards future generations

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has stressed the need for dialogue with Turkiye to create conditions that will reduce tension in relations with the neighbouring states for the sake of future generations. Gerapetritis made his comment in a speech during a symposium in Athens on Tuesday.

The problems on the global agenda are no longer regional but rather cross-border, said the minister, citing the climate crisis and the Covid pandemic. Foreign policies must change accordingly, and dialogue with Turkiye serves Greek interests.

“We are aware that we will not agree on everything. Yet, better bilateral relations would allow us to create a channel of dialogue and diplomacy to discuss our problems and de-escalate tensions that we owe to the next generations. And this is what we do, step by step, without having any exaggerated claims.” A positive agenda between the two countries has been created, he pointed out.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his visit to Turkiye on 13 May that the understanding and relations between Greece and Turkiye are developing continuously and positively.

READ: Turkiye reveals intelligence that Cyprus serves as military base for Israel