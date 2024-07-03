Hezbollah commander killed in Israel strike in southern Lebanon

A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday amid growing border tensions between the Lebanese group and Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hezbollah confirmed that Mohamed Naim Nasser, 59, known as Hajj Abu Naim, from the town of Haddatha, was killed.

It did not provide any details about the circumstances of his death, only saying he was killed “on the road to Jerusalem”, in reference to border clashes with Israeli forces.

Media reports earlier said that two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

There was no immediate Israeli comment by the time of publishing this report.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,900 people since 7 October last year.

At least 358 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in border clashes with Israeli forces since 8 October, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

READ: Lebanon calls for ending Israel war on Gaza