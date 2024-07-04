Israeli settlers damage Palestinian water pump in West Bank Israeli settlers destroyed a Palestinian water pump as summer temperatures rose to 40 degrees Celsius in the occupied West Bank. The water pump brings water to the Palestinian village of Umm Al-Khair, south of Hebron. The Israeli occupation has poured cement into the water springs in the Al-Hijrah area in the past to block them and prevent Palestinians from using them in agriculture. Settlers have carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Palestinians since October in the occupied West Bank, causing deaths and damaging property, according to the UN.