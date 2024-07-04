Tunisia labour union rejects unilateral amendment to labour law 

The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) yesterday announced that it has rejected the unilateral amendment to the labour law made by authorities.

The government began discussing amendments to the Labour Law with the aim of abolishing the subcontracting system in private sector employment, which is handled by intermediary companies, after public criticism by President Kais Saied.

After the 2011 revolution, all subcontractors were integrated into the public sector and public employment, but thousands are still suffering under this fragile system of employment in several private sectors, working for low wages and often without guarantees of social and health care.

UGTT said after its executive office meeting: “Any unilateral revision, no matter how revolutionary, is a disregard of the workers and their legitimate union representatives, a monopolisation of decision-making and authority, and the destruction of social dialogue whose consequences and harm we are already aware of.”

The union said it considers the government’s move to amend the labour law a blow to participation and social dialogue.

The UGTT executive office said: “We reject any unilateral revision and hold the authority responsible for the consequences of this.”

