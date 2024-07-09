Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

China electric car company BYD signs $1bn automobile factory investment deal in Turkiye

July 9, 2024 at 11:35 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) receives Wang Chuanfu (L), chairman and chief executive officer at BYD Co., at Dolmabahce Palace working office in Istanbul, Turkiye on July 08, 2024 [Turkish Presidency/ Mustafa Kamaci - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) receives Wang Chuanfu (L), chairman and chief executive officer at BYD Co., at Dolmabahce Palace working office in Istanbul, Turkiye on July 08, 2024 [Turkish Presidency/ Mustafa Kamaci – Anadolu Agency]

China’s biggest electric-car maker, BYD, has agreed to a $1 billion (£780 million) deal to set up a manufacturing plant in Turkiye, as it continues to expand outside its home country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the new plant will be able to produce up to 150,000 vehicles a year.

The facility is expected to create around 5,000 jobs and start production by the end of 2026.

The report says the deal was signed at an event in Istanbul attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and BYD’s chief executive, Wang Chuanfu.

WATCH: Istanbul protests rising anti-Syrian racism, violent attacks

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending