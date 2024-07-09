China electric car company BYD signs $1bn automobile factory investment deal in Turkiye

China’s biggest electric-car maker, BYD, has agreed to a $1 billion (£780 million) deal to set up a manufacturing plant in Turkiye, as it continues to expand outside its home country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the new plant will be able to produce up to 150,000 vehicles a year.

The facility is expected to create around 5,000 jobs and start production by the end of 2026.

The report says the deal was signed at an event in Istanbul attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and BYD’s chief executive, Wang Chuanfu.

