Turkiye ranks 18th worldwide with population of 85.3m

With a population of 85.3 million people, Turkiye ranked 18th among 194 countries by population size in 2023, the country’s statistical bureau revealed on Tuesday.

Turkiye’s population accounted for 1.1 per cent of the global population, according to data institute, TurkStat, released ahead of 11 July, the World Population Day, citing UN population estimates.

India was the world’s most populous country with 1.43 billion people, followed by China with slightly less at 1.42 billion and the US with 339.5 million.

The top three most populous countries accounted for 39.7 per cent of the global population in 2023, the data showed.

The highest population of children was seen in Niger and the Central African Republic at 55.5 per cent, while Turkiye’s child population proportion was at 26 per cent, below the global child population proportion of 29.8 per cent.

As for fertility, the highest fertility rate was seen in Niger with 6.67 children in 2023.

The data showed that, while the fertility rate worldwide was 2.31 in 2023, Turkiye’s fertility rate remained below the world total, at 1.51.

In 1989, the UN Development Program (UNDP) recommended that 11 July be observed worldwide as World Population Day to find solutions to overpopulation issues.

