Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye ranks 18th worldwide with population of 85.3m

July 9, 2024 at 11:37 pm

Supporters of Turkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Aydin, Turkiye on May 09, 2023 [Murat Kula - Anadolu Agency]

Supporters of Turkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Aydin, Turkiye on May 09, 2023 [Murat Kula – Anadolu Agency]

With a population of 85.3 million people, Turkiye ranked 18th among 194 countries by population size in 2023, the country’s statistical bureau revealed on Tuesday.

Turkiye’s population accounted for 1.1 per cent of the global population, according to data institute, TurkStat, released ahead of 11 July, the World Population Day, citing UN population estimates.

India was the world’s most populous country with 1.43 billion people, followed by China with slightly less at 1.42 billion and the US with 339.5 million.

The top three most populous countries accounted for 39.7 per cent of the global population in 2023, the data showed.

The highest population of children was seen in Niger and the Central African Republic at 55.5 per cent, while Turkiye’s child population proportion was at 26 per cent, below the global child population proportion of 29.8 per cent.

As for fertility, the highest fertility rate was seen in Niger with 6.67 children in 2023.

The data showed that, while the fertility rate worldwide was 2.31 in 2023, Turkiye’s fertility rate remained below the world total, at 1.51.

In 1989, the UN Development Program (UNDP) recommended that 11 July be observed worldwide as World Population Day to find solutions to overpopulation issues.

READ: Turkiye’s 1st home-grown communications satellite is the fruit of a decade of work

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending