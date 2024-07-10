Middle East Monitor
Cautious calm prevails in southern Lebanon after Israel air strikes

July 10, 2024 at 3:06 pm

Smoke rises after Israeli army carries out attacks on Rashaya Al-Fakhar region, at Hasbaya district of Nabatiye Governorate in southern Lebanon on July 05, 2024 [Ramiz Dallah - Anadolu Agency]

Cautious calm prevailed in southern Lebanon on Wednesday after a series of overnight Israeli raids amid growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Anadolu Agency reports.

The state-run National News Agency said Israeli artillery targeted the town of Markaba and the outskirts of Hounine village at dawn.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out five raids in the southern towns of Kafr Kila and Janta in eastern Lebanon.

Fears have grown of a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which killed nearly 38,300 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

