France 'deeply concerned' by Israel strikes on Gaza schools

France is deeply concerned over the recent Israeli strikes on schools in Gaza, according to an official statement released today.

The French Foreign Ministry recalled that the attack on Al-Awda school yesterday was the third one aimed at a school for displaced children since Saturday.

A school affiliated with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and another affiliated with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem were also targeted, the ministry added.

“We call on clarifying all the facts on these strikes,” the statement read. It is unacceptable that schools that are hosting civilian populations displaced due to the conflict are targeted.”

The French ministry called on Israel to do all to “protect the civilians” and respect international humanitarian law.

“In the face of the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, France calls for an immediate and durable ceasefire that would alone ensure the protection of civilian populations, the liberation of the hostages, and the entry of massive humanitarian aid from all access points into the Gaza Strip,” it noted.

During its offensive on Gaza, now into its ninth month, Israel has repeatedly hit civilian facilities such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship, in what may be war crimes.

At least 25 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a school housing displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, according to medics.

The Israeli army committed the massacre at Al-Awda School in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

More than 53 were injured, with some in serious and critical conditions, it added.

