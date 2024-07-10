Israel attacks on Gaza leave massive carbon footprint: Study

Israeli strikes on Gaza have generated more carbon emissions in the first 120 days than the annual output of 26 countries combined, according to a new study, Anadolu Agency reports.

The study by Queen Mary University in London found that the carbon emissions resulting from Israeli attacks on Gaza since last 7 October have been significantly detrimental to the environment. The study underscores the critical intersection of military conflict and environmental degradation, calling for global attention to mitigate the impact of such crises on climate change.

According to the research, emissions in the initial 120 days of the conflict have exceeded the annual emissions of 26 countries and regions combined. The study outlines that, between October and February, Israeli attacks on Gaza caused emissions ranging from 420,265 to 652,552 tons of CO2 equivalent. This figure surpasses the combined annual emissions of the aforementioned countries.

Breakdown of Emissions: Flights, Munitions, and Reconstruction

The research breaks down the emissions into three distinct phases: emissions from flights, the carbon footprint of munitions and the energy requirements for reconstruction.

Emissions from Flights:

The first phase details the emissions from flights related to the conflict. Between October and February, 244 cargo flights from the US to Israel, transporting 10,000 tons of equipment, used an estimated 61.2 to 83.4 million litres of fuel. Additionally, Israeli fighter jets and surveillance aircraft accumulated between 57.8 and 85.9 million litres of fuel, leading to a minimum of 261,800 tons and a maximum of 372,480 tons of CO2 emissions.

Munitions and Their Carbon Footprint:

The second phase of the study examined the emissions from munitions. The Israeli military has discharged 100,000 artillery shells, causing 12,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions. Bombardments have led to additional emissions of 58,165 to 72,706 tons, with the production of these munitions contributing 70,165 to 86,306 tons of CO2 equivalent.

Energy Requirements for Reconstruction:

In the third phase, the study assessed the emissions associated with energy production in Gaza. Prior to the attacks, Gaza received half of its electricity from Israel, with the rest supplied by local energy plants and solar panels. The destruction of these resources has shifted Gaza’s energy dependency to diesel generators, with an estimated 19,440 to 58,320 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions from the fuel used in these generators.

Long-Term Environmental Impact of Reconstruction

The research also addressed the long-term emissions expected from the reconstruction of Gaza. Rebuilding the approximately 156,000 to 200,000 damaged or destroyed structures could result in 46.8 to 60 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions – comparable to the annual emissions of over 135 countries.

Professor Filiz Karaosmanoglu, a faculty member at Istanbul Technical University, commented on the findings, highlighting that military activities significantly increase emissions and exacerbate environmental damage. Karaosmanoglu emphasized the urgent need to address climate change as a priority over conflicts, noting that such wars lead to severe environmental and humanitarian consequences.

